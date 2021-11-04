Venezuela regional polls 'neither free nor democratic': Colombia

Paris, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Regional and municipal elections scheduled in Venezuela on November 21 will be neither free nor democratic, Colombian President Ivan Duque said Wednesday, denouncing the poll as a manoeuvre by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to maintain "his dictatorship".

"It is Maduro's eternal strategy: to divide the opposition, invite them to participate in elections, to let them win four, five, or six regions to be able to pass for a democrat in the eyes of the world and to maintain his dictatorship," he told AFP in an interview on a visit to Paris.

The elections will "neither be free nor democratic", he said.

After boycotting the last three national elections, the opposition has decided to contest mayoral and gubernatorial polls on November 21.

But despite the decision to contest the election, the fractured opposition has been unable to agree on unified candidates.

"I do not believe in a process that does not have clear rules, that does not have clear objectives," commented Duque, who earlier met French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace.

"It is clear that the flourishing of democracy in Venezuela will begin the day Nicolas Maduro leaves his post as dictator of the country." Colombia and Venezuela, which share a border of some 2,200 kilometres (1,370 miles), have tense relations while almost two million Venezuelans have migrated to Colombia in recent years to flee economic crisis.

Caracas had unilaterally closed its land borders with Colombia in February 2019 amid a power struggle between Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido -- who claims to be his country's interim leader.

Guaido received support from around 60 countries, including the European Union, United States and Colombia and Bogota's backing prompted Caracas to cut diplomatic relations.

Maduro last month called for the normalisation of trade and diplomatic relations with Colombia, saying that "Colombia and Venezuela have to solve our problems in peace".