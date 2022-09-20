UrduPoint.com

Venezuela Repressing Dissent Through Crimes Against Humanity: UN Probe

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Geneva, Sept 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Venezuela's intelligence agencies are committing crimes against humanity as part of a plan orchestrated at the highest level of government to repress dissent, UN experts said Tuesday.

A team tasked with probing alleged violations in Venezuela said it had uncovered how members of intelligence services implemented orders by President Nicolas Maduro and others in a scheme to stifle opposition.

"In doing so, grave crimes and human rights violations are being committed, including acts of torture and sexual violence," Marta Valinas, chair of the UN's Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Venezuela, said in a statement.

The mission, which was created by the United Nations Human Rights Council in 2019, already warned in its first report two years ago that Maduro and top government ministers were behind likely crimes against humanity.

And the situation has not improved since then, according to the mission, which will face a council vote in early October on whether it can continue its work.

"Venezuela is still facing a profound human rights crisis," Valins said.

