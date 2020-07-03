UrduPoint.com
Venezuela Says Won't Expel Envoy, But Demands EU Action

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 09:00 AM

Caracas, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Venezuela reversed a decision to expel the EU's ambassador in a tense stand off with Brussels over sanctions, but Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said Caracas expected action in return.

Caracas was making "a gesture" in order "not to hinder the dialogue with the European Union," Arreaza told satellite channel Telesur.

"And we hope therefore, that there will also be gestures from Europe to have a much more objective position on the events in our country," said Arreaza, who has criticized the EU for slavishly following Washington's uncompromising stance on Caracas.

A joint statement with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said earlier that "the Venezuelan government decided to nullify the decision" to expel the ambassador.

President Nicolas Maduro on Monday gave the EU's Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa 72 hours to leave the country in response to European sanctions against 11 Venezuelans.

The socialist leader said he had decided to pull back from expelling the Portuguese diplomat after what he described as a "tense" conversation between Arreaza and Borrell.

"I told Foreign Minister Arreaza: Let me think about it, I think it's a good idea to give a chance, as John Lennon said... to dialogue, to diplomacy, to communication and to a new understanding with the European Union," Maduro said during a speech at a military event in Caracas.

Arreaza said he recognized that Borrell had to consult with the EU's council of ministers before any changes to EU policy.

"The decision-making mechanisms of the European Union are very complex.""There are discussions and debates that must be opened in the European Union, but Venezuela hopes that there will be some kind of gesture to accompany the one we have made."Borrell had condemned the expulsion, saying it would not go unanswered and the EU said that it would summon Venezuela's envoy to the bloc.

