UrduPoint.com

Venezuela Seeks Probe After Baby Dies In At-sea Migrant Incident

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Venezuela seeks probe after baby dies in at-sea migrant incident

Caracas, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Venezuela demanded Monday that Trinidad and Tobago fully probe a deadly incident at sea a day earlier, in which a baby perished aboard a boatload of about 40 migrants.

Venezuela sent condolences to the mother involved and urged its neighbor to the east "to carry out an exhaustive investigation to clarify the facts surrounding this fatal incident," a Foreign Affairs ministry statement said.

The baby, identified as Yaelvis Santoyo Sarabia, died in the arms of his mother, Darielvis Sarabia, during maneuvers by the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard to intercept the boat in which they were traveling.

Sarabia also suffered gunshot wounds and was taken to the Trinidad's Sangre Grande Hospital.

According to the Trinidadian authorities, the vessel from Venezuela refused to stop before a halt, so Coast Guard agents fired shots in "self-defense", as they allege that they feared for the lives of the crew in the face of a possible "onslaught".

The Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Keith Rowley, urged Venezuelans "not to risk their lives" and "those of others in the illicit and dangerous crossings" into Trinidad and Tobago.

Since 2018, more than 100 people have lost their lives in sinkings in the area between Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela -- only around 100 kilometers (60 miles) apart.

The route is heavily trafficked by people smugglers transporting migrants trying to escape crisis-hit Venezuela.

Boats are often overloaded and accidents are common.

According to the UN, some five million Venezuelans have fled the country of 30 million since 2015, with 25,000 choosing to go to Trinidad and Tobago, a country of 1.3 million, which says it has recorded the arrival of 16,000 Venezuelans.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Died Trinidad Trinidad And Tobago Venezuela 2015 2018 From Million

Recent Stories

Three dead, three alive after Nigeria oil vessel f ..

Three dead, three alive after Nigeria oil vessel fire

8 hours ago
 Mountain glaciers hold less ice than thought, and ..

Mountain glaciers hold less ice than thought, and that's bad news

9 hours ago
 Firefighters extinguish Kenya forest blaze

Firefighters extinguish Kenya forest blaze

9 hours ago
 Ukraine says Russia trying to 'drive wedge' betwee ..

Ukraine says Russia trying to 'drive wedge' between Kyiv and West

9 hours ago
 US Hypersonic Testing 'Inadequate,' Too Few Wind T ..

US Hypersonic Testing 'Inadequate,' Too Few Wind Tunnels - Defense Industry Offi ..

9 hours ago
 UN Chief, Putin Did Not Meet During Beijing Winter ..

UN Chief, Putin Did Not Meet During Beijing Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony - S ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>