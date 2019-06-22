Venezuela should 'release' jailed opponents: UN rights chief

Caracas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Friday urged Venezuela's government to release jailed dissidents at the end of a three-day visit to the crisis-wracked country.

"I call on the authorities to release all those who are detained or deprived of their liberty for exercising their civil rights in a peaceful manner," said Bachelet, referring to hundreds of incarcerated opponents of President Nicolas Maduro's government.