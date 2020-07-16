UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela Tightens Anti-virus Measures In Capital After Surge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 10:50 AM

Venezuela tightens anti-virus measures in capital after surge

Caracas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced a tightening of coronavirus containment measures in the capital Caracas and neighboring Miranda state to try to halt the spread of the deadly disease.

The country was one of the least affected in Latin America in the early stages of the pandemic but has seen an alarming rise in cases and deaths in recent weeks.

It took 70 days for Venezuela to record its first 1,000 COVID-19 cases -- but just three days to go from 7,000 to 8,000 cases.

This week Venezuela surpassed 10,000 officially confirmed infections, although the opposition and organizations such as Human Rights Watch believe the true numbers are much greater.

"Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, because of the illegal entry of people into the country... I've taken the decision to apply a radical quarantine in Caracas and Miranda state," Maduro said Wednesday on Twitter.

The move comes just four days after the government announced a loosening of restrictions in Caracas and other states, allowing banks and other economic activity to reopen.

"We need to give the economy a break," Maduro had said on Saturday.

The day before that, though, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez had announced that the "state of alarm" providing a legal basis for the quarantine measures would be extended by a month.

Last week, three top government officials revealed they had contracted the coronavirus, including Constitutional Assembly President Diosdado Cabello and Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami.

Maduro also announced Wednesday that he would authorize the transformation of the Poliedro de Caracas -- the country's largest entertainment center -- into a COVID-19 field hospital.

He did not give further details or a timeframe.

With a capacity of 20,000 people, the Poliedro has in the past hosted concerts by superstars including Queen and Metallica, and big sporting events such as the Pan-American Games.

However, since the country has been in the throes of a severe economic and political crisis, the facilities have only hosted official political events.

Related Topics

Assembly Twitter Oil Caracas Venezuela Turkish Lira From Government Top Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 16 July 2020

41 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development launc ..

9 hours ago

MoCD launches &#039;Rest assured&#039; Initiative ..

10 hours ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 48,000 additiona ..

10 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed shares five reasons why UAE is ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.