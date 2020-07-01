UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela To Hold Parliamentary Elections In December: Official

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 02:30 PM

Venezuela to hold parliamentary elections in December: official

Caracas, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Venezuela will hold elections in December to renew the National Assembly, the only institution in opposition hands, the electoral authority announced Tuesday.

Candidates will contest an expanded number of seats in the new legislature, which will increase from 167 to 277, said Indira Alfonzo, the president of the recently appointed National Electoral Council.

"We unanimously debated and built the special rules that will govern this December's parliamentary elections," Alfonzo said, announcing the increase in seats. She did not specify a date for the poll.

The opposition led by Juan Guaido, who is recognized as interim president by some 60 countries, has accused President Nicolas Maduro's government of wanting to hold elections without meeting "the minimum conditions of transparency." The main opposition parties had already announced a boycott of the polls, and Maduro was accused by the United States of attempting to rig the election by naming a regime-friendly electoral authority.

The US is one of the dozens of countries formally backing National Assembly speaker Guaido that refuse to recognize Maduro on the grounds that his 2018 re-election was rigged.

Maduro, who succeeded former president Hugo Chavez after his death in 2013, has ruled with an iron fist and presided over the economic collapse of his oil-rich country.

He has frustrated several attempts to unseat him, including a failed uprising called by Guaido, and crucially retains the support of the powerful armed forces.

With the opposition marginalized, the government has a free hand to regain control of the legislature, which it lost in December 2015 when the opposition routed Maduro's Socialist Party, winning 112 of the 167 seats.

The National Assembly is the only government institution in opposition hands.

Its power however is largely symbolic, having been usurped by the all-powerful Constituent Assembly, a separate body created by Maduro and stacked with government supporters.

Related Topics

Election Assembly National Assembly United States Venezuela December 2015 2018 From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UPDATE on 2nd group’s departure for Manchester

8 minutes ago

Head of the MFA of Turkmenistan participated of th ..

11 minutes ago

Ex-Warlord Hekmatyar Blames Kabul for Obstructing ..

9 minutes ago

Hizb-e-Islami Will Not Join Intra-Afghan Talks Unt ..

9 minutes ago

Second group of Pak cricket squad to depart for Ma ..

9 minutes ago

Six Undocumented Migrants Killed as Boat Sinks in ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.