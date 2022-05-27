Venezuela welcomes investment in energy, mining, agribusiness: official

CARACAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) --:Venezuela is open to receiving "significant investment" in oil and other sectors, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez told the Eurasian Economic Forum on Thursday.

Venezuela "has a legislative framework adapted to attract investment in a safe and transparent manner," Rodriguez said in a teleconference speech, highlighting the country's energy and mining sectors.

Venezuela has the world's fourth-largest gold reserves and largest diamond reserves, in addition to iron and bauxite, she told investors from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

In agribusiness, the South American country offers investment opportunities in food industry items such as fruit, meat, cocoa and seafood, Rodriguez said.

The EAEU has helped chart new paths for economic cooperation and integration, she noted.