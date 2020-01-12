UrduPoint.com
Venezuelan Opposition Leader Says Talks With Maduro Unlikely

Sun 12th January 2020 | 09:00 AM

Venezuelan opposition leader says talks with Maduro unlikely

Caracas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Venezuela's opposition leader and self-declared acting president Juan Guaido said Saturday it is unlikely he will resume negotiations with President Nicolas Maduro.

Guaido this week survived dramatic attempts to remove him as head of the National Assembly, and called new protests to try to drive out the leftist Maduro, who is overseeing an economy in free fall and accused of acting like a dictator.

"It's not that we don't want a negotiation. It's that we see it as just so highly unlikely. We have been duped over and over," Guaido said in a speech to supporters in Caracas.

Aides to Maduro and Guaido held negotiations last year under mediation by Norway but both sides accused each other of breaking terms, and the talks stopped in August.

Just Friday, Guaido's aides said a Norwegian government commission would arrive here within hours. But they also stressed that the negotiation process was over.

Guaido's apparent refusal to resume dialogue followed a new US drive toward diplomacy, almost a year after the US declared Maduro illegitimate and recognized Guaido as interim president.

"Negotiations could open the path out of the crisis through a transitional government that will organize free and fair elections," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

Maduro won a new term in 2018 in elections that were widely criticized internationally as fraudulent, and new presidential polls are not due until 2024.

