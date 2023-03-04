UrduPoint.com

Venezuelan President Awards Rescue Team For Efforts In Quake-hit Türkiye, Syria

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2023 | 05:40 PM

ANKARA , Marc 4(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :– President Nicolas Maduro awarded a Venezuelan rescue team after it returned from quake-hit Türkiye and Syria.

"Deserved recognition to the heroes and heroines of the Simon Bolivar Humanitarian Task Force, with the Francisco de Miranda Order for their outstanding humanitarian work, in the search and rescue in the areas affected by the earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria," Maduro said in a tweet.

Ankara's Ambassador to Caracas Aydan Ankara's Ambassador to Caracas Aydan Karamanoglu also attended the award ceremony.

According to the latest official figures, over 44,218 people died in the Feb. 6 powerful earthquakes in southern Türkiye. More than 5,000 people have died in neighboring Syria.

