Venezuelan President Maduro To Visit China

Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Venezuelan President Maduro to visit China

Beijing, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2023 ) :Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro will visit China from Friday, the foreign ministry in Beijing said, as the oil-rich socialist country seeks to shore up its ailing finances.

China is Venezuela's main creditor and has close relations with the internationally isolated nation, whose GDP has contracted by 80 percent in a decade because of an economic crisis.

"At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro Moros will pay a state visit to China from September 8 to 14," foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said in a statement.

