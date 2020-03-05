UrduPoint.com
Venezuelan Punching For Equality In And Out Of The Ring

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 08:40 AM

Caracas, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Venezuelan boxer Tayonis Cedeno has a message for women and girls the world over -- believe in yourself and you can break down any barrier.

The 25-year-old from Caracas has been punching for women's rights and gender equality in the boxing gym, where she believes misogyny can be beaten.

"The time has come for women to be recognised as equal to male athletes and we are going to break down that barrier," Cedeño, who boxes in the 49kg division and represented her country at the 2019 world championships, tells AFP.

"We women can do amazing things but we've been forced to swallow the old lie that we're just dolls," she says beneath a poster of herself reading "Boxing's golden girl".

She first excelled in martial arts but got the boxing bug and dropped karate.

"As soon as I started boxing I loved it, I fell in love with it and I refuse to believe women shouldn't box," says the fighter, who has won two South American continental titles.

Cedeno was however confronted by sceptics in Venezuela where she hopes to 'smash' the idea that the so-called noble sport is for men only.

"My parents supported me but some neighbours and relatives have said 'how can you do this? This is for men.' "Women are capable of many things (where their presence is frowned upon) and not only in boxing," she insists.

To achieve gender parity in boxing Cedeno believes women need greater institutional support, saying the WBA president Gilberto Mendoza, a Venezuelan, could do more.

On the brink of turning professional herself, she says that male boxers have an easier passage into the pro ranks and says women should get more support.

"The men are supported by the sports minister and others.

"But I get the feeling all we need is a little helping hand to really explode into the sport."

