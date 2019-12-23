UrduPoint.com
Venezuelan Soldier Dies In Attack: Government

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 08:20 AM

Venezuelan soldier dies in attack: government

Caracas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :A Venezuelan soldier died Sunday during an assault on a military unit in the south of the country, the government said, blaming the attack on Brazil-backed political foes.

"Early today, a military unit was attacked in the south of the country by extremist opposition factions, with a large number of weapons stolen," the defense minister, General Vladimir Padrino, wrote on Twitter.

"It was in this terrorist attack that an army officer was killed," he said.

The assailants "received harmful cooperation from the government of (Brazil's right-wing President) Jair Bolsonaro," charged Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez.

Six people were arrested, Rodriguez said.

On December 14, Venezuela's socialist government accused two lawmakers of plotting a coup attempt against Maduro, with the alleged involvement of the opposition leader Juan Guaido, who is recognized as interim president by some fifty countries.

According to Rodriguez, the plan, which included the taking of two barracks in the Sucre state, was part of an alleged conspiracy whose plotters wanted to extend to Caracas and other regions.

