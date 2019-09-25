UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuelans Accused Of Smuggling $5 Mn In Gold Into US

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 03:51 AM

Venezuelans accused of smuggling $5 mn in gold into US

Miami, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Two Venezuelans have been charged in US Federal court with allegedly smuggling $5 million worth of gold bars into the United States in a private airplane.

Jean Carlos Sanchez Rojas and Victor Fossi Grieco, who piloted the airplane, were arrested on September 20 at Florida's Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport after US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents discovered the undeclared cargo in the airplane's nose.

"CBP officers observed loose rivets on the nose compartment of the airplane," read the criminal complaint against the Venezuelans, filed Monday in US district court.

Inside the compartment, the CBP officers discovered "numerous bars of gold under a solid metal covering." The gold weighed approximately 230 Pounds and has "an estimated value of around $5 million," the document read.

Sanchez Rojas, 42, said that he "had obtained the gold from multiple sources in Venezuela" with the intention of selling it in the United States.

Upon landing in Fort Lauderdale -- located 31 miles (50 kilometers) north of Miami -- Sanchez Rojas and his wife filled out a customs declaration form stating that they were carrying $24,000, "but did not declare any other items.

" He also said that "he knew the organization had smuggled gold previously into the US and that he would receive a fee for his involvement with the gold smuggling." Fossi Grieco, the 51 year-old pilot, said that he had met people in Venezuela to pick up the gold and that he stored it in the plane's nose for two days before the flight. He added that he was going to receive a commission once he delivered the gold.

"Fossi Grieco said he knew that he had to report the gold in his customs declaration, but did not do so," the complaint reads.

In a separate case, on August 1 an "important amount" of gold bars were seized from a private airplane coming from Venezuela at the Princess Juliana Airport on the Dutch Caribbean possession of Sint Maarten, in the Dutch Antilles, local police said.

Related Topics

Police Wife Fort Lauderdale Miami Florida United States Venezuela August September Border Criminals Gold From Million Airport Court

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

4 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

4 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

3 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

4 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

4 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.