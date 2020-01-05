Caracas, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Opposition leader Juan Guaido is confident he will be re-elected as Venezuela's parliament speaker on Sunday, even though he says opponents offered bribes to lawmakers to vote against him.

Guaido, 36, issued a statement on Friday addressed to the "international community" announcing that his leadership "will be ratified." Sunday's election comes after a tumultuous year in which Guaido declared himself acting president and at times seemed close to toppling socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

While the first half of 2019 was full of drama, tension, an abortive military uprising, arbitrary detentions, US sanctions and a political tug-of-war, by the end of the year Guaido's push seemed to have run out of steam.

Maduro appears firmly entrenched in the presidential palace, thanks primarily to the support of the armed forces, and Guaido is merely attempting to hold onto his Primary role, as speaker of the National Assembly.

He needs a simple majority of 84 in the 167-seat assembly, which should be a foregone conclusion because opposition lawmakers won 112 seats in legislative elections in 2015.

However, since then the opposition has been fractured and around 30 lawmakers have been forced into exile or to seek refuge in foreign diplomatic missions.

Guaido's wider popularity has also nosedived from a high of 63 percent to just 39 percent in December, according to the pollster Datanalisis. And then there's been the accusations of bribery. Maduro has already let it be known he expects to "regain the National Assembly" later this year in parliamentary elections.