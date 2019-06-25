UrduPoint.com
Venezuela's Former Spy Chief Says Maduro Could Yet Fall

Tue 25th June 2019 | 12:10 PM

Venezuela's former spy chief says Maduro could yet fall

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Venezuela's former intelligence chief, Cristopher Figuera, who fled the country after backing a failed uprising against President Nicolas Maduro in April, has told the Washington Post the regime could still fall.

"I'm proud of what I did," he said in an interview published online late Monday. "For now, the regime has gotten ahead of us. But that can quickly change." The highest-profile defector against the Maduro regime, Figuera was sacked after supporting the April 30 uprising by opposition leader Juan Guaido and spent two months in hiding in Colombia before his arrival in the United States on Monday, according to the Post.

Venezuela is caught in an economic crisis and a political standoff between Maduro and Guaido, who declared himself interim president earlier this year, securing recognition from the US and more than 50 other countries.

Maduro, re-elected last year in elections widely seen as rigged, has so far retained the support of the powerful military.

The former head of security for late president Hugo Chavez, Figuera told the newspaper that members of Maduro's family and his government were engaged in money laundering and corruption, and alleged that Hezbollah cells were allowed to operate in Venezuela and raise funds.

