Venezuela's Guaido Meets Macron On Charm Offensive

Sat 25th January 2020 | 09:00 AM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron met on Friday with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who is leading an international charm offensive aimed at building support for his bid to oust his country's leader.

Guaido is recognised as Venezuela's interim president by the United States and 50 other countries but has so far failed to shift President Nicolas Maduro from power despite months of struggle and ongoing economic crisis.

"France supports the rapid organisation of a free and transparent presidential election" in Venezuela, Macron tweeted after the meeting at the Elysee Palace.

But Maduro's Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza responded by telling Macron to concentrate on tackling the recent protests in his own country.

"A deaf and arrogant government... cannot give lessons in democracy to anyone, and certainly not to Venezuela," he tweeted in French.

Guaido defied a travel ban to meet officials in London and Brussels before heading to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this week.

But despite giving him a warm welcome, EU officials have not announced any concrete measures to help foster a political solution to Venezuela's deepening political and economic crisis.

"We are facing an international criminal conglomerate and we need your help," Guaido told Davos participants. "Alone, we are not going to get there."It was in Davos last year that several heads of state recognised Guaido as interim Venezuela president. But despite presiding over the economic collapse of his oil-rich nation, Maduro is still in charge, defying a growing list of US and EU sanctions.

