UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela's Maduro Halts Talks With Opposition After US Sanctions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 08:10 AM

Venezuela's Maduro halts talks with opposition after US sanctions

Caracas, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro blamed Washington on Wednesday in cancelling scheduled talks with the political opposition, as his embattle regime struggles under the weight of US sanctions.

The oil-rich leftist regime has been hurt especially hard since US President Donald Trump on Monday ordered a freeze on all Venezuelan government assets in the United States and barred transactions with its authorities.

Maduro "has decided to not send the Venezuelan delegation" for talks Thursday and Friday mediated by Norway in Barbados with representatives of opposition leader Juan Guaido, a government statement read.

Maduro attributed the cancellation to "the grave and brutal aggression" being "continuously.

.. carried out by the Trump administration against Venezuela, which includes the illegal blocking of our economic, commercial and financial activities," the statement read.

Trump's measures were just the latest in a string of sanctions imposed on the Maduro regime in a bid to force the socialist leader from power.

The crisis-wracked country has been mired in a political impasse since January when Guaido, speaker of the National Assembly, proclaimed himself acting president. He is now recognized as Venezuela's leader by more than 50 countries.

In the talks Guaido has called for new elections, while Maduro, who retains support from Venezuela's military, is calling for a "democratic cohabitation" and refuses to leave office.

Related Topics

National Assembly Washington Norway Trump Barbados United States Venezuela January All From Government Weight Opposition

Recent Stories

DarkMatter and Khalifa University Launch CyberSecu ..

7 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed sends condolences on death of f ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Guin ..

9 hours ago

Germany Warns New Israeli Homes in West Bank Under ..

7 hours ago

Grand Imam of Al Azhar receives Emirati delegation

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Bu ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.