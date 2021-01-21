UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela's Maduro Hopes For 'better Relations' With US Under Biden

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 09:30 AM

Venezuela's Maduro hopes for 'better relations' with US under Biden

Caracas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Wednesday he hopes for better relations with Washington under US President Joe Biden, nearly two years after diplomatic ties were severed during the Donald Trump administration.

"We must tell the United States: we want to improve our relations, to make it one of respect, of mutual acknowledgment, a relationship with a future," Maduro said during a televised presentation.

He urged the pro-government legislature, the National Assembly, to "take initiatives" towards a "new beginning" with Washington.

After years of a frosty relationship Caracas and Washington fully broke diplomatic ties on January 23, 2019, when the US government recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's interim president.

Biden's nominee for secretary of state, Anthony Blinken, has described Maduro as a "brutal dictator," and during his senate confirmation hearing said he supported Trump's policy of supporting Guaido.

The Trump administration issued sanctions against Venezuela's socialist government, imposed an oil embargo, and refused to recognize Maduro's 2018 re-election, among other things.

Analysts believe the Biden administration will take a more moderate stance and will support international mediation for the transition towards a new government.

Maduro, who said he listened to Biden's inauguration speech "three times," asked the new US administration to "turn the page ... after four years of Trumpist brutality."Guaido earlier wrote that he and his supporters will continue to work towards "Venezuela's freedom and free elections."He said his "ambassador" in Washington was present at Biden's inauguration.

Related Topics

Hearing National Assembly Senate Washington Oil Trump Caracas United States Venezuela January 2018 2019 Dictator Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

10 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Biden on inauguration as ..

8 hours ago

Empower reveals AED901m net profit in 2020 with 3. ..

9 hours ago

ADGM concludes 3rd edition of ADSFF

10 hours ago

Rashid bin Humaid heads meeting of Board of Direct ..

10 hours ago

Current Account posts surplus of $1.31 bln in firs ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.