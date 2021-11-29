UrduPoint.com

Venezuela's Maduro Lashes Out At EU Vote Monitors

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 09:20 AM

Venezuela's Maduro lashes out at EU vote monitors

Caracas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday assailed EU observers of Venezuelan local elections and denied their assertion that last week's voting was marred by irregularities.

"Those who came as enemies, the delegation of spies from the European Union, found not a bit of evidence to criticize the electoral system," Maduro said of the November 21 vote for gubernatorial and mayoral posts.

Candidates who back the Maduro government were declared the winners in the vast majority of the races.

In this voting opposition parties were taking part for the first time since 2017, ending a string of boycotts.

The EU observer mission said that despite what it called better conditions than in previous elections, it noted a "lack of adherence to the rule of law.

" Mission head Isabel Santos said "some laws affected the equality of conditions, the balance and the transparency of the elections." The government of Maduro, whose 2018 election is not recognized by much of the international community, won a landslide victory in last weekend's voting, which was overseen by EU observers for the first time in 15 years.

But the socialists were helped by the failure of opposition groups to unite around single candidates in a bid to wrest some power and control from Maduro, who has presided over the oil-rich country's economic collapse.

"Divide and conquer... Quite a few states were lost due to division and the failure to recognize emerging leaders," columnist and university professor Pedro Benitez told AFP.

Related Topics

Election Vote European Union Santos November Sunday 2017 2018 From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2021

58 seconds ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 29th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 29th November 2021

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets head and members of Arab ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets head and members of Arab Journalism Award

7 hours ago
 World Muslim Communities Council postpones its int ..

World Muslim Communities Council postpones its international conference

7 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club announces launch of ‘Arab Media ..

Dubai Press Club announces launch of ‘Arab Media Award’

9 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Dubai Media Council ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Dubai Media Council members on sidelines of Arab ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.