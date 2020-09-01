(@FahadShabbir)

Caracas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro on Monday pardoned more than 100 lawmakers and associates of opposition leader Juan Guaido "in the interests of promoting national reconciliation," the government said.

Guaido's assistant Roberto Marrero and lawmakers Gilber Caro and Renzo Prieto were amongst the Names read out by Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez live on state television.