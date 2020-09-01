UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela's Maduro Pardons Opposition Lawmakers: Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 01:40 AM

Venezuela's Maduro pardons opposition lawmakers: official

Caracas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro on Monday pardoned more than 100 lawmakers and associates of opposition leader Juan Guaido "in the interests of promoting national reconciliation," the government said.

Guaido's assistant Roberto Marrero and lawmakers Gilber Caro and Renzo Prieto were amongst the Names read out by Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez live on state television.

Related Topics

Venezuela TV Government Opposition

Recent Stories

BREAKING: &#039;Accord courageous step towards mor ..

42 minutes ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives joint US-Israeli delega ..

57 minutes ago

CBUAE injects AED15.86 bn in June as certificates ..

2 hours ago

Creator of Fake COVID-19 'Relief Fund' Admits Defr ..

1 hour ago

SCCI honours strategic partners of Sharjah Shoppin ..

2 hours ago

Masks, soap machines and mini-golf: inside the US ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.