UrduPoint.com

Venezuela's Maduro Visits Algeria After Turkey

Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Venezuela's Maduro visits Algeria after Turkey

Algiers, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Algeria and Venezuela agreed Thursday to boost their economic cooperation, as President Nicolas Maduro visited his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

"We have agreed to reinforce economic cooperation between our countries," Tebboune said at a joint press conference broadcast by state tv after their meeting.

He also announced that direct flights would soon be launched between Algiers and Caracas.

Maduro said he was "very happy about this decision" and added that both governments wished to work together more closely, particularly on oil and gas.

Both countries depend heavily on energy exports and are members of the OPEC oil cartel.

Maduro had arrived overnight from Ankara, where he had sought to woo investors with talk of his country's rich oil, gas and gold reserves.

His visit to Algeria comes as some two dozen leaders have descended on Los Angeles for US President Joe Biden's Summit of the Americas, to which the leftist Venezuelan was among those not invited.

bur/par/lg

Related Topics

Exports Oil Visit Algiers Los Angeles Ankara Caracas Algeria Venezuela Gas Gold TV From

Recent Stories

Van der Dussen credits IPL for South Africa's T20 ..

Van der Dussen credits IPL for South Africa's T20 win over India

2 hours ago
 Fire stations to be set up in industrial zones: Ad ..

Fire stations to be set up in industrial zones: Administrator Karachi

2 hours ago
 Lahore Press Club strongly condemns BJP leaders fo ..

Lahore Press Club strongly condemns BJP leaders for remarks against Holy Prophet ..

2 hours ago
 US Capitol riot hearings to link Trump election pl ..

US Capitol riot hearings to link Trump election plots to insurrection

2 hours ago
 AJK President urges Pak/ Kashmir diaspora to seek ..

AJK President urges Pak/ Kashmir diaspora to seek international support against ..

2 hours ago
 Murray to face Tsitsipas in first quarter-final in ..

Murray to face Tsitsipas in first quarter-final in six months

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.