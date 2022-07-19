UrduPoint.com

Venezuela's Rojas Retains World Triple Jump Title

Faizan Hashmi Published July 19, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Eugene, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Venezuela's Olympic champion Yulimar Rojas sealed a third straight world triple jump crown at the World Championships in Oregon on Monday.

Rojas, the two-time defending champion, produced the sixth furthest jump of all time with her winning 15.47 metres.

Jamaica's Shanieka Ricketts took silver with a distant 14.89m and American Tori Franklin claimed bronze (14.72).

Rojas had opened with what is for her a conservative 14.60m.

After asome adjustments, she made no mistake on her second attempt, the world record holder sailing out to 15.47.

Thereafter came a 15.24, two fouls and a 15.39, with a comprehensive victory already in the bag.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

