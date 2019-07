Venture capitalists call on PM

WASHINGTON July 21 APP:A group of Venture Capitalists and Fund Managers called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the Embassy of Pakistan on Sunday.

The group included Shoaib Kithawala, Saleem Ahmad, Sohail Khan, Saleem Iqbal and Riaz Siddiqui.

Possibilities of new projects in the banking and financial sectors were discussed during the meeting.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, and Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis and HRD Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari were present during the meeting.