Venue Construction For Greater Bay Area Science Forum Begins In Guangzhou

Published September 25, 2022

Venue construction for Greater Bay Area Science Forum begins in Guangzhou

GUANGZHOU, Sept. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :The construction of the permanent venue for the Greater Bay Area Science Forum began on Saturday in Nansha District of south China's Guangzhou City.

With an above-ground floor area of approximately 110,000 square meters, the architectural complex will consist of multiple facilities, including a conference center, a sci-tech innovation center and apartment buildings.

The permanent venue is expected to be put into use in 2025.

The first session of the Greater Bay Area Science Forum was held in Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong Province, in December 2021.

Initiated by the Alliance of International Science Organizations, the forum was hosted by the Guangdong provincial government. It aims to establish a platform in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area for scientists, entrepreneurs and financial experts to exchange views on global scientific developments and cooperation.

A strategic advisory committee for the forum was also established on Saturday.

