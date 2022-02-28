UrduPoint.com

Venue For Ukraine-Russia Talks 'ready': Belarus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Venue for Ukraine-Russia talks 'ready': Belarus

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Belarus said Monday that it had prepared the venue that will host talks between delegations from Ukraine and Russia, as Moscow's offensive against Ukraine went into its fifth day.

Ukraine has agreed to send a delegation to meet Russian representatives in neighbouring Belarus.

"The venue for talks between Russia and Ukraine in Belarus has been prepared, the arrival of delegations is expected," the Belarusian foreign ministry said on social media, releasing a picture of a long table with Russian and Ukrainian flags.

Separately, Belarusian foreign ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz said, "The talks will start as soon as all the delegations arrive at the meeting point."

>