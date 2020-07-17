UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venues Secured For Delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Organisers

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

Venues secured for delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics: organisers

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Tokyo 2020 organisers said Friday they have secured all the venues needed to hold the Olympics next summer, clearing a major hurdle to hosting the event postponed over the coronavirus.

Refunds for ticket holders unable to attend the rescheduled games will begin in late 2020, they added.

Tokyo 2020 reported the progress during an online meeting with the International Olympic Committee, confirming that the delayed Games will use all the venues originally booked for the event.

The 2021 event schedule will also be largely the same as the original, except for small changes made for logistical reasons, said Hidemasa Nakamura, Tokyo 2020 games delivery officer.

"There is still work to be done. But we have arrived at a major milestone," Nakamura told a briefing in Tokyo ahead of the IOC meeting.

With the schedule set, athletes can now begin to prepare in earnest for the delayed Games, due to open on July 23, 2021, said Koji Murofushi, Tokyo 2020 sports director.

"Now athletes aiming to take part in the Tokyo Olympics can set concrete goals to work toward," he said.

The Games' unprecedented delay has caused major logistical headaches and the final price tag for the postponement remains unclear.

Nakamura said organisers were continuing to discuss where to slash costs, adding that changes to "the opening and closing ceremonies are also on the table".

Among the myriad additional costs yet to be tallied will be compensation for businesses that have had their reservations at Olympic venues cancelled to make way for rescheduled events.

Related Topics

Sports Tokyo Progress Same Price July 2020 Olympics International Olympic Committee Event All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

38 minutes ago

Interior Ministry says US blogger Cynthia is not i ..

43 minutes ago

Govt charges 17 per cent tax on POL products, Sena ..

1 hour ago

A devastating wheat crisis is engulfing the countr ..

1 hour ago

Oil Tankers and Contractors Association announces ..

2 hours ago

ECNEC approves KPEC, Swat Motorway Phase-II

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.