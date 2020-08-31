Veolia bids for 29.9 percent of French rival Suez

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :The French environment services group Veolia said Sunday it wants to buy 29.9 percent of rival Suez from energy company Engie to build a "world champion in ecological transformation".

Veolia's offer, worth an estimated 2.9 billion Euros ($3.5 billion), would leave Engie with a holding of just over two percent in Suez that it could sell later when Veolia makes a planned public offer for the remaining shares.

"This historic opportunity will enable us to build the French world champion in ecological transformation," Veolia chairman and chief executive Antoine Frerot said in a statement.

"This project is part of a friendly approach, as we share the same businesses, corporate culture and values with Suez," he added.

All three companies are French and to overcome potential competition issues, Veolia said it would sell Suez's French water, engineering and research activities to Meridiam, a French infrastructure management company.

Suez and Engie did not comment on the news when contacted by AFP.

