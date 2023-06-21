UrduPoint.com

Verdict Awaited In Historic US Climate Trial

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Verdict awaited in historic US climate trial

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :A verdict is awaited in a landmark US climate trial involving 16 young people accusing the state of Montana of violating their rights to a "clean and healthful environment." Held v. Montana, which concluded Tuesday, has been closely watched as it could bolster similar litigation that has been filed across the country.

It is the first case involving a constitutional claim against a state, and also represents a rare instance in which climate experts have been questioned on the witness stand.

Judge Kathy Seeley, who oversaw the trial in the state capital Helena, instructed lawyers for both sides to file post-trial written submissions within two weeks, after which she would render her verdict.

She has the power to declare as unconstitutional a state law preventing agencies from considering the impacts of greenhouse gasses when issuing permits for fossil fuel development.

Earlier, a large group of supporters waved placards and cheered the plaintiffs and their lawyers as they entered the courthouse, according to footage seen on social media.

