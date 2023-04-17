UrduPoint.com

Verdict Due For Kremlin Critic Facing 25 Years In Jail

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Verdict due for Kremlin critic facing 25 years in jail

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :A Russian court was on Monday due to deliver a verdict in the case against opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza, who is being tried for treason over criticism of the Ukraine offensive.

His high-profile trial is the latest in a string of cases against opposition voices in Russia in a crackdown that has intensified since President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine last year.

Kara-Murza, 41, is accused of treason, spreading "false" information about the Russian army and being affiliated with an "undesirable organisation".

Prosecutors have called for Kara-Murza to be sentenced to 25 years in jail.

In his last words in court following a closed-door trial, Kara-Murza said he stood by his political statements, including against Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

"I subscribe to every word that I have said, that I am incriminated for today," Kara-Murza said in comments published by journalist Alexei Venediktov.

"Not only do I not repent for any of it -- I am proud of it," he added.

Kara-Murza was detained in April last year on charges of spreading what the authorities consider false information about the Russian army over an address to members of the lower house of the Arizona legislature last March.

In August 2022, Kara-Murza was accused of being affiliated with an "undesirable organisation" for participating in a conference in support of political prisoners.

Then in October he was charged with treason over remarks critical of Moscow made at three public events abroad, his lawyer told state-run TASS news agency.

