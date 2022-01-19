UrduPoint.com

Verdict Due In Belgium Trial Over UK Migrant Truck Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Verdict due in Belgium trial over UK migrant truck deaths

Bruges, Belgium, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :A Belgian court on Wednesday is to deliver its verdict in a trial of 23 people suspected of being involved with a gang that smuggled Vietnamese migrants to Britain, 39 of whom died in the back of a truck in October 2019.

The trial, which started in the city of Bruges on December 15, focused on the fact that many of the victims left from the outskirts of Brussels, where the gang allegedly had two safe houses to group migrants.

The bodies of the migrants -- 31 men and eight women, aged 15 to 44 and all from Vietnam -- were discovered in Britain when the container they were in was opened. They had suffocated to death in extremely hot weather during the ferry crossing.

They had tried without success to pierce the metal container's roof with a pole.

The crime triggered police investigations on both sides of the Channel and in Vietnam.

The Belgian trial stemmed from a May 2020 police operation in which several addresses, most in the Brussels region, were raided and Vietnamese suspected of links to the gang were rounded up.

Most of the defendants were allegedly members of the people-smuggling ring. The remainder allegedly were accomplices, used as safe-house guards, grocery shoppers for the migrants, or taxi drivers.

Prosecutors said the "very well-organised" gang was specialised in clandestinely transporting people into Europe then Britain for a total fee of 24,000 Euros ($27,000) per person.

Related Topics

Weather Police Europe Died Brussels Vietnam May October December Women 2019 2020 All From Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2022

11 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th January 2022

16 minutes ago
 Breivik Places Blame for 2011 Terrorist Attacks on ..

Breivik Places Blame for 2011 Terrorist Attacks on Neo-Nazi Network

9 hours ago
 US Preparing Financial Sanctions Against at Least ..

US Preparing Financial Sanctions Against at Least 4 People From Donbas - Reports

9 hours ago
 UK Begins Anti-Tank Weapon Deliveries to Ukraine - ..

UK Begins Anti-Tank Weapon Deliveries to Ukraine - Reports

9 hours ago
 EMA Official Says Repeated Vaccination With COVID- ..

EMA Official Says Repeated Vaccination With COVID-19 Booster May Decrease Effica ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.