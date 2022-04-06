UrduPoint.com

Verdict Due In Burkina Leader Sankara's 1987 Assassination Trial

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Ouagadougou, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :A court in Burkina Faso will on Wednesday hand down the long-awaited verdict in the prosecution of 14 men accused of assassinating revolutionary leader Thomas Sankara, crowning a six-month trial marked by grim testimony and disrupted by a military coup.

Revered among pan-Africanist radicals, Sankara was an army captain aged just 33 when he came to power in a coup in 1983.

The fiery Marxist-Leninist railed against imperialism and colonialism, often angering Western leaders but gaining followers across the continent and beyond.

He and 12 colleagues were gunned down by a hit squad on October 15, 1987, at a meeting of the ruling National Revolutionary Council.

The massacre coincided with a coup that took Sankara's erstwhile comrade Blaise Compaore to power.

Throughout his 27-year reign, Compaore clamped a tight lid on the circumstances of Sankara's demise, fuelling speculation that he was the mastermind.

The historic trial into Sankara's death opened last October, more than 34 years after his death.

