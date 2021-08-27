UrduPoint.com

Verdict Due In Graft Case Of Austria's Ex Far-right Chief

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 08:50 AM

Verdict due in graft case of Austria's ex far-right chief

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :A verdict is expected on Friday in Vienna in the corruption trial of one of Europe's most high-profile former far-right leaders.

Heinz-Christian Strache resigned as vice-chancellor and head of the far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) in 2019 over a scandal known as "Ibizagate." The affair brought down the coalition between the FPOe and the centre-right People's Party (OeVP) of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and triggered fresh elections in the Alpine EU member.

The scandal broke when video footage emerged of Strache promising public contracts to a woman posing as a Russian oligarch's niece in exchange for support for the FPOe's 2017 election campaign.

The video, which was secretly filmed on the Spanish resort island of Ibiza, led to a sprawling investigation by anti-corruption prosecutors who turned up several other allegations of wrongdoing against Strache and other prominent politicians.

- Luxurious lifestyle - Strache's trial, which opened last month with hearings lasting a total of five days, focuses on charges that the 52-year-old helped change the law in return for donations to the FPOe and favours for Strache personally.

Both Strache and his co-accused Walter Grubmueller, a long-standing friend and owner of a private health clinic, have denied the allegations against them.

"I have never received any favours in my life, I have acted out of conviction," Strache said during his trial.

If found guilty, Strache could face up to five years in prison, although any ruling can still be appealed to a higher court.

The courtroom is due to hear closing arguments from both sides on Friday morning, and the verdict in the afternoon.

According to an SMS exchange uncovered by prosecutors and leaked to Austrian media, Strache asked Grubmueller which amendments to legislation would be needed in order for Grubmueller's clinic "to finally be treated in a fair manner".

During Strache's time in government, the law was amended to enable clinics like that of Grubmueller to receive money from the public health insurance fund.

Also examined in the trial were alleged trips to the Greek island of Corfu at the invitation of Grubmueller.

Strache has denied travelling there after he became vice-chancellor.

Strache has also been accused of embezzling party funds to pay for his luxurious lifestyle during the 14 years he headed the FPOe though he has not been charged over this.

Kurz returned to the chancellorship after the scandal, this time at the head of a coalition between his OeVP and the Greens, and has thus far managed to avoid any serious political damage from "Ibizagate".

The OeVP was even able to gain many disaffected FPOe voters in 2019 polls.

But in May, prosecutors announced they were investigating the 35-year-old on suspicion of giving false testimony to a committee of lawmakers probing "Ibizagate" and other graft allegations.

Kurz has denied the allegation and has insisted he will not bow to pressure to resign, even if formally charged.

- Party infighting - The FPOe's vote share crashed from 26 percent in 2017 to just 16 percent in 2019.

The party has spent much of the time since the scandal consumed by infighting.

In June, Strache's successor as leader, Norbert Hofer, resigned after weeks of tension with party colleague and former interior minister Herbert Kickl.

Kickl, seen as a party ideologue and mastermind of some of its anti-Islam and anti-migrant campaigns, took over as leader.

Meanwhile, Strache attempted a political comeback last year with a bid to be Vienna's mayor, but his list won just three percent of the vote in municipal elections.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Scandal Exchange Russia Europe Interior Minister Vote Vienna Alpine Money May June Women SMS 2017 2019 Media From Government Share Court

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 27th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 27th August 2021

42 minutes ago
 Community commitment to safety guidelines has led ..

Community commitment to safety guidelines has led to significant decrease in inf ..

7 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns attack near Kabul Airport

UAE strongly condemns attack near Kabul Airport

7 hours ago
 UAE begins hosting, providing social care for Afgh ..

UAE begins hosting, providing social care for Afghan families under Mohamed bin ..

8 hours ago
 Australian PM thanks UAE for facilitating evacuati ..

Australian PM thanks UAE for facilitating evacuation of Australian citizens from ..

9 hours ago
 Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.