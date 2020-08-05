UrduPoint.com
Verdict On Ex-Lebanon PM Hariri's Murder Postponed After Beirut Blast: Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 11:30 PM

Verdict on ex-Lebanon PM Hariri's murder postponed after Beirut blast: court

The Hague, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :A UN-backed tribunal said on Wednesday it had suspended a verdict on the 2005 murder of former Lebanese premier Rafic Hariri following the deadly blast in Beirut.

The court's decision was due on Friday but the ruling has been postponed until August 18, the court said in a statement.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

