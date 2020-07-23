UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Verona Coach Ivan Juric Signs New Three-year Deal

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 01:10 AM

Verona coach Ivan Juric signs new three-year deal

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Croatian coach Ivan Juric has signed a three-year contract extension with Hellas Verona, the Serie A club confirmed on Wednesday.

The 44-year-old took over the promoted side last summer with the northerners currently ninth in the Serie A table after a solid campaign.

Verona have "reached full and satisfactory agreement with Juric and his staff members for the extension of their respective contracts for the next three years, until June 30, 2023," the club said.

The former Croatian international midfielder, who spent much of his playing career in Italy, was assistant to Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini at Genoa, Inter Milan and Palermo, before moving on to coach Mantova, Crotone and Genoa - who sacked him three times.

Related Topics

Crotone Verona Genoa Palermo Italy June Agreement Coach Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Green Petrochem announces expansion plan in Hamriy ..

46 minutes ago

Bpifrance ready to deploy 4.2 billion euros in fir ..

1 hour ago

UAE telecom subscribers hit 22.111 mln by end of M ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed highlights importance of cyber ..

3 hours ago

Modon completes awarding of all infrastructure dev ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King Abdullah of Jordan discuss ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.