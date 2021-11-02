UrduPoint.com

Verry Elleegant Upsets Hot Favourite Incentivise To Win Melbourne Cup

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 11:00 AM

Verry Elleegant upsets hot favourite Incentivise to win Melbourne Cup

Melbourne, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Verry Elleegant demolished red-hot favourite Incentivise to win the coveted Aus$8 million (US$6 million) Melbourne Cup on Tuesday in a party atmosphere as crowds returned for the "race that stops a nation".

With James McDonald in the saddle, the six-year-old mare came from behind in a thrilling finish to the gruelling 3,200-metre (two mile) handicap at Flemington, considered the ultimate test of stamina and staying power.

Incentivise, the shortest-priced favourite, at $2.90, since the legendary Phar Lap more than 90 years ago, was second some three-and-a-half lengths behind, ahead of Spanish Mission and Floating Artist.

"I love her to bits," an emotional McDonald said of his Chris Waller-trained horse, who came seventh last year and was priced in the betting market as an $18 shot.

"She's been so good to me. She's a superstar and I'm so proud of her.

"She was relaxed out there.

She was relaxed the whole way. When I looked at the 600m, I was blowing kisses to her the whole way.

"I don't know. I just can't believe what's just happened. I never thought I would ever win one," he added after claiming the Aus$4.4 million first prize. "I always dreamed of winning one, but it's so hard to win." It was a first Cup triumph for veteran Waller, who trained all-conquering mare Winx to 33 consecutive wins over a glittering four-year unbeaten streak before her retirement in 2019.

His racing stable simply tweeted: "You beauty."The reigning Australian horse of the year, Verry Elleegant became the first mare to win the Cup since Makybe Diva in 2005 and defied history by carrying the greatest weight (57kg) to victory since Protectionist in 2014.

It was a major upset with Incentivise winning his last nine races, including the prestigious Caulfield Cup a fortnight ago, with few expecting him to lose.

Related Topics

Melbourne 2019 Market From Race Weight Million Love

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 247.14 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 247.14 million

17 minutes ago
 UAE Press: Mohamed’s move on frontliners laudabl ..

UAE Press: Mohamed’s move on frontliners laudable

32 minutes ago
 Asia Pacific Group endorses UAE’s bid to host CO ..

Asia Pacific Group endorses UAE’s bid to host COP28 in 2023

32 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd November 2021

3 hours ago
 UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has ‘high hopes’ as l ..

UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has ‘high hopes’ as local heroes prepare to face wo ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.