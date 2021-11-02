Verry Elleegant upsets hot favourite Incentivise to win Melbourne Cup

Melbourne, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Verry Elleegant demolished red-hot favourite Incentivise to win the coveted Aus$8 million (US$6 million) Melbourne Cup on Tuesday in a party atmosphere as crowds returned for the "race that stops a nation".

With James McDonald in the saddle, the six-year-old mare came from behind in a thrilling finish to the gruelling 3,200-metre (two mile) handicap at Flemington, considered the ultimate test of stamina and staying power.

Incentivise, the shortest-priced favourite, at $2.90, since the legendary Phar Lap more than 90 years ago, was second some three-and-a-half lengths behind, ahead of Spanish Mission and Floating Artist.

"I love her to bits," an emotional McDonald said of his Chris Waller-trained horse, who came seventh last year and was priced in the betting market as an $18 shot.

"She's been so good to me. She's a superstar and I'm so proud of her.

"She was relaxed out there.

She was relaxed the whole way. When I looked at the 600m, I was blowing kisses to her the whole way.

"I don't know. I just can't believe what's just happened. I never thought I would ever win one," he added after claiming the Aus$4.4 million first prize. "I always dreamed of winning one, but it's so hard to win." It was a first Cup triumph for veteran Waller, who trained all-conquering mare Winx to 33 consecutive wins over a glittering four-year unbeaten streak before her retirement in 2019.

His racing stable simply tweeted: "You beauty."The reigning Australian horse of the year, Verry Elleegant became the first mare to win the Cup since Makybe Diva in 2005 and defied history by carrying the greatest weight (57kg) to victory since Protectionist in 2014.

It was a major upset with Incentivise winning his last nine races, including the prestigious Caulfield Cup a fortnight ago, with few expecting him to lose.