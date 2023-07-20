Open Menu

Verstappen Armed With Upgrades In Pursuit Of Hungarian Triumph

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2023 | 09:00 AM

Verstappen armed with upgrades in pursuit of Hungarian triumph

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Defending champion and runaway series leader Max Verstappen will be armed with a number of upgrades on his Red Bull car as he seeks to repeat his 2022 victory at this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.

In the penultimate race before Formula One's August break, the 25-year-old Dutchman will bid to extend his 99-point lead on team-mate Sergio Perez.

But he will be keenly aware that the chasing pack are closing in after his narrow triumph ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris at the British Grand Prix where seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton finished third for Mercedes.

Both Britons will carry hopes of further success at the tight and twisty Hungaroring circuit where Hamilton, notably, has shone often in the past on his way to a record eight Hungarian victories.

"This is always an interesting one," said Verstappen.

"Last year, it was tricky to make the right calls with incoming rain and cooler temperatures, but as a team we stayed calm and made the right decisions.

"And this weekend, we have a couple of upgrades so hopefully they will do what we expect them to do -- so we can find extra performance."He described the high down-force circuit, with low-speed corners, as an "amazing track to drive and very technical as well... definitely a place I look forward to".

After six consecutive wins and eight in ten outings this year, Verstappen appears destined for a cruise to his third straight drivers' title while Red Bull seem set to retain their constructors' crown with equal comfort.

