Verstappen Beats Hamilton In French GP To Extend F1 Lead

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 08:10 PM

Verstappen beats Hamilton in French GP to extend F1 lead

Le Castellet, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday to extend his lead over Lewis Hamilton in the Formula One drivers' title race.

The Red Bull driver hunted down and overtook the Mercedes world champion with over a lap to go in Le Castellet to claim his third win out of seven races this season.

This was a massive statement by the Dutch driver and his resurgent Red Bull team who win their third successive race after Monaco and Baku.

It pushed Verstappen 12 points clear of Hamilton ahead of back-to-back races on Red Bull turf in Austria.

Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull came in third with Valtteri Bottas in the second Mercedes finishing fourth.

