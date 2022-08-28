UrduPoint.com

Verstappen Bosses Belgian Qualifying But Pole Goes To Sainz

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Verstappen bosses Belgian qualifying but pole goes to Sainz

SpaFrancorchamps, Belgium, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Max Verstappen delivered a scintillating lap for his 'orange army' of fans on Saturday to dominate an unusual qualifying session for Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix with the world champion all too aware he could not take pole position for Red Bull after a grid penalty.

The 24-year-old runaway leader of this year's title race clocked a fastest time of one minute and 43.665 seconds round the long and spectacular Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

It left Ferrari's Carlos Sainz gasping in pursuit with a lap in 1:44.297, yet he took pole position, ahead of Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull, on a topsy-turvy afternoon.

Seven drivers faced grid penalties after new power-unit components, or gearboxes, were fitted to their cars. That meant their efforts in qualifying had no impact on the front of the grid.

Four of them - Verstappen, his title rival Charles Leclerc of Ferrari, Alpine's Esteban Ocon and McLaren's Lando Norris -- were in the top 10 shootout, but will start 15th, 16th and further back.

For Verstappen, whose speed dismayed his rivals, it raised the prospect of a classic charge through the field on Sunday with Leclerc in pursuit.

"It was an amazing session," said the 24-year-old Dutchman. "But the whole weekend we've been on it. The car is working well and it all came together.

"Of course, I had to be careful with the tyres I was using, knowing I am starting down the back, but we need to move forward. It will be a shame not be on the podium, especially with a car like this! "I enjoyed the lap and I hope all the spectators here, the fans, did too." Sainz admitted he was not happy to be so comprehensively outpaced by Verstappen, a feeling shared by Leclerc who qualified fourth behind Perez, in the second Red Bull. The Monegasque driver starts 16th.

"When you see the gap to Max, it is a bit worrying," he said. "They are extremely quick and we need to find something this weekend. The Red Bulls are way too fast now and there is nothing we could have done." - 'Kick in the teeth' - With Verstappen starting on the eighth row, Perez hopes to capitalise with a strong start.

"P2 is not the worst place to be around here and if I get a good run, it can be different and I can be on the other side of the road," said Perez.

With a mixed-up grid, seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton may also have a chance to attack from fourth, alongside Fernando Alonso of Alpine, but like the Ferrari drivers he was unhappy with his relative speed and performance.

"We came here with so much optimism," he said of his Mercedes team.

"But to be 1.8 seconds behind Max and the Red Bull, it's a kick in the teeth. We continue to struggle with this car and right now we have to concentrate on designing something better for next year." His Mercedes team-mate George Russell, who qualified eighth, but starts fifth, was equally downbeat.

"I struggle to comprehend how you're on pole at the last race and 1.8 seconds off today and not obviously just to Max, but we were six-tenths behind the Alpines too," he said.

"We always struggle when the temperatures are cold and we can't get the tyres working. So, it's pretty frustrating." The session was delayed by 25 minutes for barrier repairs, following an incident during an earlier supporting Porsche Supercup qualifying session.

Eventually, in cool conditions, under and overcast sky, qualifying got under way, with red-hot Verstappen dominating to suggest a third straight win is by no means out of the question following his charge from 10th to the chequered flag in Hungary before the summer break.

One of those eliminated after the second session was McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo, who is in search of new employers next season after being let go by his team with a season left on his contract.

The closing 10 minute shoot-out began with another Ferrari blunder as Leclerc sent out on new tyres. "It's a mistake," the team admitted on his radio channel before asking him to push anyway.

He went fourth behind Verstappen, Sainz and Perez, knowing he and the Dutchman's efforts, and those of Norris and Ocon, were more for the crowd's enjoyment than grid positions.

Related Topics

Attack World Army Driver Road Car Mercedes Hamilton Orange George Alpine Hungary May Sunday National University All From Ferrari Top Race McLaren Porsche

Recent Stories

Over 80 Injured, 12 Dead in Clashes in Tripoli - H ..

Over 80 Injured, 12 Dead in Clashes in Tripoli - Health Ministry

34 minutes ago
 EU Receives Guarantees From Pristina on Entry Docu ..

EU Receives Guarantees From Pristina on Entry Documents for Serbs - Borrell

34 minutes ago
 President Erdogan commiserates with PM on loss of ..

President Erdogan commiserates with PM on loss of lives in floods

34 minutes ago
 Verstappen bosses Belgian qualifying but pole goes ..

Verstappen bosses Belgian qualifying but pole goes to Sainz

34 minutes ago
 Cricket: England v South Africa 2nd Test scoreboar ..

Cricket: England v South Africa 2nd Test scoreboard

37 minutes ago
 India declares mentally unsound person as terroris ..

India declares mentally unsound person as terrorist to defame Pakistan

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.