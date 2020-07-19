UrduPoint.com
Verstappen Crashes On Pre-grid Lap At Hungary GP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 06:10 PM

Verstappen crashes on pre-grid lap at Hungary GP

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Max Verstappen crashed his Red Bull car on his final lap on his way to the grid Sunday for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Verstappen appeared to suffer a broken front wing and front suspension as he spun off in rain-affected slippery conditions at the Hungaroring.

The Dutchman lost control of his car as it slipped off into the barriers, but he recovered to steer his car to the forming grid for immediate repairs.

Early opinions from close observers suggested that it was possible he could be out of the race due to the extent of the suspension damage.

Verstappen had said several times during the weekend that his Red Bull car was difficult to control and tricky to drive due to lack of balance.

