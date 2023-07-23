Open Menu

Verstappen Delivers Red Bull Record Win In Hungarian Grand Prix

Umer Jamshaid Published July 23, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Verstappen delivers Red Bull record win in Hungarian Grand Prix

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Max Verstappen dominated the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday to deliver his Red Bull team a record-breaking 12th consecutive Formula One win.

McLaren's Lando Norris took second with Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull completing the podium at the Hungaroring.

Red Bull surpassed the feat of McLaren who won 11 races in 1988 with this latest demonstration of supremacy over the rest of the grid.

"12 in a row, that's history!" Red Bull team boss Christian Horner told Verstappen over the team radio.

Verstappen's seventh straight win stretched the double world champion's lead over Perez to 110 points in the championship.

Lewis Hamilton set off from pole for the first time in 33 races but a poor start dashed the Mercedes driver's hopes of a 104th career win and he had to settle for fourth.

Related Topics

World Poor Driver Mercedes Hamilton Lead Sunday Christian From McLaren

Recent Stories

Pogačar bounces back to clinch victory at Tour de ..

Pogačar bounces back to clinch victory at Tour de France&#039;s Stage 20

10 minutes ago
 UAE President participates in International Confer ..

UAE President participates in International Conference on Development and Migrat ..

55 minutes ago
 Ruwad approves funding for three projects in Q2&#0 ..

Ruwad approves funding for three projects in Q2&#039;23

1 hour ago
 Omar Al Olama reviews DEWA’s projects in digital ..

Omar Al Olama reviews DEWA’s projects in digital transformation

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on Ju ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversa ..

2 hours ago
Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 ..

Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 million transactions processed

3 hours ago
 RTA constructs 19 truck rest stops, lay-bys

RTA constructs 19 truck rest stops, lay-bys

3 hours ago
 PM expresses deep grief over death of Sheikh Muham ..

PM expresses deep grief over death of Sheikh Muhammad bin Hamad bin Abdullah bin ..

3 hours ago
 New York Warriors unleash cricket legends in US

New York Warriors unleash cricket legends in US

3 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution annivers ..

4 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous