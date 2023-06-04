UrduPoint.com

Verstappen Dominates Spanish GP For Fifth Win Of Season

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Verstappen dominates Spanish GP for fifth win of season

Montmeló, Spain, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Red Bull's Max Verstappen delivered a driving masterclass to win the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday ahead of the two Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

It was a fifth victory in seven races this season for double defending world champion Verstappen, the Dutchman finishing 24 seconds ahead of Hamilton.

Verstappen's win stretched to 39 points his lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez at the top of the drivers' standings.

Perez finished the race in fourth, ahead of Carlos Sainz in the first Ferrari and the Aston Martin pair of Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso.

