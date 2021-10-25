Verstappen has stronger hand in F1 title thriller - Hamilton

Austin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Lewis Hamilton will not give up his world crown lightly, but the seven-time Formula One champion says the thrilling title duel with Max Verstappen could swing further away from him in the next two races.

Hamilton trails the effervescent Dutch driver by 12 points after finishing second to Verstappen in the United States Grand Prix on Sunday.

Ordinarily, it is a small gap to overhaul with five races to come, but Hamilton fears that could become a more daunting lead with the Mexico (November 7) and Brazil (November 14) GPs on the horizon.

"The next two tracks for sure are very strong for Red Bull, so it is going to be tough," said Hamilton, who is chasing a record eighth world title.

"I am not thinking about it at the moment -- be happy with the job I did today and live in the moment.

"We were not quick enough today but I will look forward and take it one race at a time.