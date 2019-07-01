Verstappen keeps Austria GP win after stewards investigation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Spielberg, Austria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Max Verstappen retained his victory for Red Bull in Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix following a stewards' hearing, which confirmed the result nearly three hours after the race ended.

The 21-year-old Dutchman won the race after forcing his way past Charles Leclerc's Ferrari in a wheel-bashing passing move two laps from the end of a thrilling race.