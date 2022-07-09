UrduPoint.com

Verstappen On Austrian Sprint Pole, Misery For Mercedes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 09, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Verstappen on Austrian sprint pole, misery for Mercedes

Spielberg bei Knittelfeld, Austria, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Max Verstappen claimed pole for the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race as Friday qualifying proved a double disaster for Mercedes.

Both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell crashed in the top-10 shoot-out at the Spielberg circuit, owned by Verstappen's Red Bull team.

The world champion who has tens of thousands of Dutch fans supporting him is joined on the front row of Saturday's 100km sprint by the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.

On the second row are his teammate Carlos Sainz, fresh from his maiden win at Silverstone last weekend, and Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull.

Hamilton made a rare mistake to smash into the barrier at turn seven on a fast lap with five and a half minutes of Q3 left.

He was soon out of his car, walking back to the pits.

"It was a big hit, but I'm okay," he said later.

"Incredibly disappointed in myself and so sorry to the team who worked so hard to put this car together - I never like to damage it," Hamilton added.

"We were fighting for a top three, I think. I don't have an answer for it." After a red flag period as the mashed-up Mercedes was lifted off the circuit, the session restarted.

But not for long, as Russell then exited stage left, at turn 10, to leave Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff staring bleakly at his tv monitor.

With eight cars left to battle it out for pole Verstappen took the honours, edging Leclerc by 0.029sec.

"It was a very long wait between the two runs and that's never great. Once you're in the rhythm, it's nice to just keep on going," said Verstappen.

"But of course, very happy with pole; but I also know that tomorrow and Sunday, you can get the points," he added.

- 'Huge positive' - Verstappen has a superb record at the track, winning four of the last six including both held at the picturesque circuit in the Styrian mountains in 2021.

Saturday's sprint will shape the grid for Sunday's race, the 11th round of the world championship which Verstappen leads by 34 points from Perez.

Russell had done enough before his exit to post the fifth fastest time with Esteban Ocon (Alpine) in sixth, ahead of Kevin Magnussen and fellow Haas driver Mick Schumacher in seventh and eighth, Fernando Alonso and Hamilton completing the top 10.

This is the middle of three sprints on the 2022 Calendar. The first, at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix weekend, was won by Verstappen who followed up in the race too.

While not an ideal day for Mercedes, the sprint gives them a chance to improve their grid positions for a race they were approaching with optimism after appearing to have at last iron out their car's problems.

"I'm really quite far back. I don't know what is possible from there, but it is a sprint race, so I hope I can make up for some lost time," said Hamilton On a brighter note he added: "I'm encouraged for sure, I can see our performance; we didn't expect it to be as close as that today, so that's a huge positive."Leclerc is looking for a change of fortune after seeing his early season title challenge compromised by suspect team tactics.

"I just want to have a clean race. We had five races that were a little bit of a disaster from my side. I just hope that we can finally score the points that we deserve."

Related Topics

World Driver Car Mercedes Hamilton Nice George Alpine Sunday National University Post TV From Ferrari Top Race

Recent Stories

2 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

2 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

4 seconds ago
 Farah urges people to adopt precautionary measures ..

Farah urges people to adopt precautionary measures against Congo virus, lumpy sk ..

6 seconds ago
 Russian Companies Increase Engagement With Latin A ..

Russian Companies Increase Engagement With Latin America - Ambassador

7 seconds ago
 Steps being taken to provide edible items at affor ..

Steps being taken to provide edible items at affordable rates: Tanvir

9 seconds ago
 Commissioner visits Malir, Korangi district to rev ..

Commissioner visits Malir, Korangi district to review relief activities

11 seconds ago
 US, UK, France Veto Russian UNSC Resolution to Ext ..

US, UK, France Veto Russian UNSC Resolution to Extend Cross-border Aid Mechanism ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.