UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Verstappen Out After Multiple Collision On Tuscan Grand Prix Opening Lap

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 06:50 PM

Verstappen out after multiple collision on Tuscan Grand Prix opening lap

Mugello, Italy, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :The Tuscan Grand Prix was paused on the opening lap on Sunday when a safety car was deployed following a multiple collision.

The crash resulted in Max Verstappen of Red Bull flying off into the gravel after a tangle with several midfield runners.

He was taken out along with last weekend's Monza victor Pierre Gasly, the first Frenchman to win a Grand Prix since 1996.

Ferrari's departing four-time champion Sebastian Vettel was also involved in the collision and had to pit for repairs along with Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen.

The crash appeared to be caused by a collision between Gasly of Alpha Tauri and fellow-Frenchman Romain Grosjean of Haas while Carlos Sainz of McLaren also spun.

Valtteri Bottas took the lead ahead of his Mercedes team-mate and series leader Lewis Hamilton at the start while Verstappen seemed to be bogged down with a lack of power following a late pre-race problem with power-unit software problems that were repaired on the grid.

Related Topics

Car Mercedes Hamilton Lead Pierre Sunday Alfa Romeo McLaren

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber&#039;s webinar addresses practical a ..

25 minutes ago

RTA embarks on project to accommodate 3,000 public ..

55 minutes ago

Digital talk series &#039;Dialogues on the Art of ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 tests are now AED 250 in Dubai

2 hours ago

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Etihad ESCO condu ..

2 hours ago

Dubai South Properties invests AED500m in developi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.