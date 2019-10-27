UrduPoint.com
Verstappen Penalised Three Places, Loses Mexico GP Pole

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 08:11 AM

Verstappen penalised three places, loses Mexico GP pole

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Max Verstappen was stripped of pole position for the Mexican Grand Prix on Saturday after being slapped with a three-place grid penalty, race officials confirmed.

The Dutch Red Bull driver was sanctioned for not slowing down sufficiently following a horror crash involving Valtteri Bottas near the end of Saturday's qualifying.

Verstappen's penalty means Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will start on pole for Sunday's race ahead of team-mate Sebastian Vettel.

Verstappen had already done enough to secure pole earlier in qualifying before Bottas slammed into a trackside wall during a frantic finale.

Speaking after the session, Verstappen had acknowledged not slowing down after seeing the yellow flag.

Asked if he had obeyed the rules and reduced speed, he said: "It didn't look like it, did it?" Red Bull team principal Christian Horner later voiced dismay at the decision to demote Verstappen from the front row.

"Max put in a phenomenal performance throughout qualifying," Horner said.

"He was quickest in Q1, second quickest in Q2 and quickest in Q3 to achieve his second pole position of the season.

"It is a great shame that Max has lost pole position and will now start from fourth place."

