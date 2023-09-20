Open Menu

Verstappen Primed To Roar Back At 'old School' Japan GP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Verstappen primed to roar back at 'old school' Japan GP

Suzuka, Japan, Sept 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Runaway Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen will be determined to roar back at Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix after his record streak of 10 straight wins ended in Singapore.

The Dutchman finished fifth under the Marina Bay lights after starting 11th on the grid, meaning he will not be able to clinch his third straight world title at Suzuka.

But Verstappen, who has won 12 of the 15 races so far this season, can move to the cusp of retaining his crown while his Red Bull team can seal the constructors' championship.

The 25-year-old told reporters after struggling with Singapore's street circuit, where overtaking is all but impossible, that "this track is so different to Suzuka and it doesn't relate".

