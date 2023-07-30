Open Menu

Verstappen Reels Off 8th Straight Win In Belgian Grand Prix

Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2023 | 09:40 PM

Verstappen reels off 8th straight win in Belgian Grand Prix

SpaFrancorchamps, Belgium, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Max Verstappen reeled off his eighth successive win of the season at the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday with his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez in second.

Verstappen also won Saturday's sprint race at Spa-Francorchamps to maintain his relentless charge to a third Formula One world title.

"I knew we had a great car, it was just about surviving turn one," said Verstappen, who started in sixth on the grid despite topping qualifying after a penalty for a new gearbox.

Pole-sitter Charles Leclerc took third with Lewis Hamilton in fourth.

Verstappen's latest demonstration of dominance extended Red Bull's record this year to 15 wins from 15 races -- 12 grands prix and the three sprints.

He can draw level with Sebastian Vettel's 2013 record of nine straight Formula One wins in front of his home fans at the Dutch Grand Prix at the end of August.

Related Topics

World Car Hamilton August Sunday From Race

Recent Stories

UAEPL unveils 2022-2023 season awards nominees

UAEPL unveils 2022-2023 season awards nominees

43 minutes ago
 UAE to establish federal prosecution entities spec ..

UAE to establish federal prosecution entities specialised in economic crimes, mo ..

58 minutes ago
 World FZO signs agreement with Adriatica Special E ..

World FZO signs agreement with Adriatica Special Economic Zone to host AICE 2024 ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Girl Guides Association participates in 38th W ..

UAE Girl Guides Association participates in 38th WAGGGS World Conference in Cypr ..

1 hour ago
 Dirar Al Falasi reviews UAE&#039;s pioneering expe ..

Dirar Al Falasi reviews UAE&#039;s pioneering experience in AI

3 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Th ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

5 hours ago
Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination ..

Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination to combat crime of human traff ..

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thr ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

6 hours ago
 UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Su ..

UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Sudanese refugees in Chad

7 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

7 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training ag ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training against human trafficking crimes

7 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous