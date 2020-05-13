UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Verstappen Rules Out Ricciardo Move To Ferrari

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 12:40 AM

Verstappen rules out Ricciardo move to Ferrari

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Max Verstappen suggested on Tuesday that Carlos Sainz would replace Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari after saying he didn't think Daniel Ricciardo would move to the Italian Formula One outfit next season.

Ricciardo and Spaniard Sainz are the favourites to move to the 'Scuderia' following Vettel's announcement on Tuesday that he would be leaving at the end of the 2020 campaign.

Italian-speaking, Australia-born Ricciardo is in the last of a lucrative two-year contract with Renault.

Asked by former F1 racer David Coulthard whether the seat would go to an Italian sounding name or a Spanish sounding name, in reference to Ricciardo and McLaren driver Sainz, Verstappen said: "I think it's not going to be the Italian sounding name.""Let's see. At the end of the day, it's just a guess. We'll have to wait and see," he added during the Instagram Q&A.

Ricciardo, 30, has won seven Grand Prixs during his F1 career, while 25-year-old Sainz is yet to win a single race.

Related Topics

Driver David 2020 Ferrari Race McLaren Renault Instagram

Recent Stories

AED16.5 bn credit facilities to industrial, busin ..

10 minutes ago

Khalifa Foundation provides 2,770 Iftar meals to m ..

2 hours ago

MoHAP denies rumours regarding closing shopping ma ..

2 hours ago

India announced $266 billion stimulus

2 hours ago

UAE develops systematic response plan for economic ..

3 hours ago

Ricardo Hausmann: UAE has great opportunities in r ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.