Verstappen rules out Ricciardo move to Ferrari

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Max Verstappen suggested on Tuesday that Carlos Sainz would replace Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari after saying he didn't think Daniel Ricciardo would move to the Italian Formula One outfit next season.

Ricciardo and Spaniard Sainz are the favourites to move to the 'Scuderia' following Vettel's announcement on Tuesday that he would be leaving at the end of the 2020 campaign.

Italian-speaking, Australia-born Ricciardo is in the last of a lucrative two-year contract with Renault.

Asked by former F1 racer David Coulthard whether the seat would go to an Italian sounding name or a Spanish sounding name, in reference to Ricciardo and McLaren driver Sainz, Verstappen said: "I think it's not going to be the Italian sounding name.""Let's see. At the end of the day, it's just a guess. We'll have to wait and see," he added during the Instagram Q&A.

Ricciardo, 30, has won seven Grand Prixs during his F1 career, while 25-year-old Sainz is yet to win a single race.